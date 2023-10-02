RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s a rematch of the 5A state championship in 2021, and a battle between two of the best football programs in all of Idaho. Highland and Rigby square off Friday night in our Sports Line Game of the Week, presented by your Southern Idaho Honda Dealers.

It is the 5A High Country conference opener for Highland and Rigby, and both teams carry momentum into this matchup.

Highland dominated Blackfoot Friday, scoring 42 first half points in a 44-0 shutout victory, improving to 5-1 this season.

As for Rigby, following a tough 0-3 start, with every loss coming against a very good team from outside eastern Idaho, the Trojans have three straight wins. Their latest was a 42-21 victory last week at Skyline.

After Rigby got the better of Highland twice in 2021, the Rams won their last meeting in comeback fashion in 2022.

We’ll have more coverage later in the week on Sports Line.