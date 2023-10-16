REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A bitter rivalry with high stakes takes center stage Friday night when Rigby and Madison face off in our Sports Line Game of the Week, presented by your Southern Idaho Honda Dealers.

Simply put, the season is on the line for both teams. A win puts either Rigby or Madison in the 5A state playoffs, but a loss could end either team’s season.

The only way the losing team could make the postseason would be to have the highest MaxPreps ranking among 5A teams that did not get an automatic bid into the playoffs, which is unlikely for either team, making this game that much more meaningful.

Rigby won last year’s game in the same scenario on home turf, while Madison took the 2021 meeting in comeback fashion.

Kickoff Friday night is at 7:00 p.m. in Rexburg, and we’ll have more coverage later this week on Sports Line.