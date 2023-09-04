IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The second edition of the Berger Bowl between Michael Berger and Thunder Ridge and Scott Berger and Skyline is our Sports Line Game of the Week.

Scott Berger and Skyline won the first Berger Bowl last season, a 34-27 victory in a back-and-forth contest.

This season, both teams try to get in the win column following week 2 defeats, as Skyline fell to an excellent Highland team 31-20, while Thunder Ridge dropped to 0-3 with a 41-14 loss to Hillcrest.

We’ll have more coverage on Local News 8 later in the week as kickoff approaches in our Sports Line Game of the Week.