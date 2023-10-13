POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Highland Rams are in the driver’s seat to win the 5A High Country conference for the second straight year thanks to a 38-28 win against the Madison Bobcats on senior night in Pocatello.

Highland dominated the first half, scoring 28 points in the first 24 minutes for a 28-7 lead at halftime. Three of the Rams’ four touchdowns went for at least 30 yards.

Madison, though, made it a close game in the second half, drawing as close as seven points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Rams got the 10-point win.

Next up, Highland can clinch the conference next Friday at Thunder Ridge while Madison hosts Rigby in a rivalry game that likely will determine a 5A playoff spot.