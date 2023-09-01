IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Friday night at Thunder Stadium, the Hillcrest Knights showed that they are for real in 2023 with a dominating 41-14 win against the Thunder Ridge Titans to improve to 2-0 this season.

After a trifecta of scoreless possessions between the two teams, Hillcrest took the lead and ran away with it from there.

David Rogel punched it in from a yard out to give the Knights an 8-0 following a two-point conversion, then Mason Saunders made a juggling catch for a TD on Hillcrest’s next drive for a 15-0 advantage.

The Knights eventually won by 27 points to start their season two-for-two in the win column.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Blackfoot at Thunder Ridge Stadium Friday, while Thunder Ridge takes on Skyline in the second annual Berger Bowl at Ravsten Stadium.