IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The team to take down the Skyline Grizz in the 4A playoffs is the Hillcrest Knights, as Hillcrest held on late for a 35-31 victory against Skyline to reach the state championship.

The Knights jumped out to a big advantage, leading by as many as 22 points in the third quarter.

But the Grizz wouldn’t go down without a fight. They scored 18 unanswered points to have a shot at the end, but it was too little, too late.

It is Hillcrest’s first trip to the 4A title game since 2018 when the Knights won it all, while Skyline’s 14-game playoff win streak, featuring three championships, ends with it’s first loss in the postseason since Nov. 1st, 2019.

Next up, Hillcrest will face Bishop Kelly next week in a battle of the Knights for the 4A crown.