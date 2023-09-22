POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A spectacular second half kept the Hillcrest Knights unbeaten Friday night, as the Knights scored 15 unanswered points to top the Pocatello Thunder 21-14 in our Game of the Week.

Poky charged in front with an opening drive touchdown from Ryken Echo Hawk to take a 7-0 lead. Following an Isaac Davis TD reception from Peyton King, the Thunder struck back with a Dreyson Contreras pass to Julian Bowie for the score and a 14-6 lead at halftime.

But Hillcrest kept Pocatello off the scoreboard in the second half, and the Knights tallied a pair of touchdowns to pull ahead and score the victory to improve to 5-0.

Next up, Hillcrest hosts Madison next Friday while Pocatello travels north to Shelley.