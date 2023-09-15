IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Improbably and impossibly, Peyton King and Isaac Davis connected on a 55-yard walkoff touchdown with no time left to to give Hillcrest an unbelievable 36-35 win over Skyline.

All night Friday, these two teams traded score for score, as neither team ever led by double digits.

Eventually, Skyline took a 35-28 lead early in the fourth quarter. Then, in the final seconds on fourth-and-long in their own territory, the Grizz allowed a safety strategically, which reduced the lead to 35-30.

Then, the play of the game took place a short time later. King scrambled out of the pocket and heaved a ball to the 10-yard line, where Davis reached over multiple Grizz defenders to make the grab and run it in for the walkoff score and a 36-35 victory to improve to 4-0 this season.

Next up, Hillcrest travels south to Pocatello to face the Thunder while Skyline takes on Idaho Falls in the Emption Bowl.