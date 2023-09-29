IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two of the hottest teams in East Idaho meet on the gridiron Friday night when the Madison Bobcats and Hillcrest Knights face off at Thunder Stadium.

Hillcrest is 5-0 to start a season for the first time in at least 20 years, and thanks in part to their win at Pocatello last week, the Knights are the top team in the 4A Idaho MaxPreps rankings.

As for Madison, following an 0-2 start to their season after losses to Owyhee and Wasatch (UT), the Bobcats have caught fire, winning four games in a row.

Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. inside Thunder Stadium, and we will have the highlights on Sports Line Friday Night, during Local News 8 at 10.