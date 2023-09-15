IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Friday night at Thunder Stadium, it will be a clash between an established dynasty and a team trying to make its mark when Skyline and Hillcrest face off on the gridiron.

The Grizz, of course, are back-to-back-to-back 4A state champions and 2-1 so far this season. Skyline got back above .500 with a win in the Berger Bowl against Thunder Ridge last week.

Hillcrest, meanwhile, is 3-0 so far in 2023 thanks to dominating wins against Century, Thunder Ridge, and Blackfoot. The Knights now face their biggest test so far.

Kickoff Friday night is at 7:00 p.m. in a big conference matchup between Skyline and Hillcrest.