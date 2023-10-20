REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – For the second straight season in a win-and-in rivalry matchup, the Rigby Trojans dominated the Madison Bobcats, winning 42-0 to clinch a berth to the 5A state playoffs.

Madison had the momentum to start the game with a big three-and-out and a solid drive offensively, but a blocked field goal attempt gave that momentum to Rigby the rest of the way.

The Trojans scored both by air and on the ground at will in the first half. Payton Klingler ran it in twice, while Luke Flowers threw a touchdown strike to Brecken Searle as well.

With the win, Rigby clinches the second and final playoff berth out of the 5A High Country conference, while Madison’s season comes to an end the same way it did in 2022.

Next up, Rigby will host a team from the Boise area in the first round of the playoffs next week.