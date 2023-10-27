POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Skyline Grizz remain perfect against the Idaho Falls Tigers in the playoffs thanks to a dominating 45-6 first round win Friday night at Holt Arena.

A fourth down touchdown pass from CarMyne Garcia to Zyan Crockett got Skyline going on its first possession, and Amani Morel took over from there.

Morel scored the next two touchdowns to extend Skyline’s lead, and he tallied four in the game as part of the Grizz’s 39-point win.

Next up, Skyline will head to the magic valley to face Twin Falls in the 4A quarterfinals.