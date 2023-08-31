POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – An early back-and-forth contest turned into a Rams advantage that Highland would not give up Thursday night, as Highland defeated the Skyline Grizz 31-20.

Skyline and Highland traded scores in the first quarter, with Amani Morel and Alex Dennert finding pay dirt for the Grizz, while Jackson Riddle and Rhidge Barela scored for the Rams.

Then, in the second quarter, a Tyson Beckles sack of CarMyne Garcia forced a Skyline turnover on downs, and Highland ran away with the lead.

The Rams scored 24 unanswered points in total, and Highland went on to win by 11 points.

Next up, Highland is scheduled Century next Friday in a rivalry battle while Skyline takes on Thunder Ridge in the second Berger Bowl.