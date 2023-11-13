IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The five state championship that feature local teams are our Sports Line Games of the Week, presented by your Southern Idaho Honda Dealers.

Six East Idaho teams can bring home a title this weekend, and here are the matchups:

5A

Coeur d’Alene vs. Highland, Saturday, 1:00 p.m. at Holt Arena

4A

Bishop Kelly vs. Hillcrest, Friday, 7:00 p.m. at Albertsons Stadium

3A

Teton vs. Sugar-Salem, Saturday, 4:00 p.m. at Holt Arena

2A

West Side vs. Declo, 8:15 p.m. at Holt Arena

1AD1

Butte County vs. Oakley, 5:30 p.m. at Holt Arena

We will have more coverage of the state championships later this week on Sports Line.