POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – After an early playoff exit in 2022, the Highland Rams, a team with plenty of returning talent, looks to get back to the 5A state championship this year.

Highland won the 5A High Country conference last season, but lost their first playoff game to the Mountain View Mavericks, ending their playoff run abruptly.

The Rams return lots of significant players from a year ago, including QB Drew Hamas, DB Kai Callen, and four of their five starters on the offensive line as Highland gears up for a run back to the state title game.