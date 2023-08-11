REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – After missing the playoffs in 2022, the Madison Bobcats are a dark horse to win a stacked 5A High Country conference, which features the likes of Rigby and Highland.

Madison returns a good group of key players from last year’s team, such as wide receivers Chase Crane and Barkley Beck, while also giving younger players prominent roles this season.

The Bobcats are also looking to improve with the help of former long-time Highland Head Coach Gino Mariani, who joined the staff as Madison’s offensive coordinator.

Madison’s season kicks off Aug. 26 in the finale of the Rocky Mountain Rumble against Wasatch (UT) at 7:00 p.m.