RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2023 Sports Line High School Football Preview begins with the reigning back-to-back 5A state champions, the Rigby Trojans.

A fourth quarter comeback fueled Rigby’s championship game win against Meridian last November, it’s third title in the last four seasons.

Now, in 2023, with a target squarely on their backs, the Trojans chase the first three-peat in school history.