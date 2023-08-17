IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2023 Sports Line High School Football Preview Series concludes with the back-to-back 4A state champion Skyline Grizz, who seek a fourth straight title this season.

Skyline lost many key players from its latest championship squad, most notably Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year Kenyon Sadiq, all-state QB Lachlan Haacke, all-state RB Abrahn Silverio, and all-state DB Ian Galbraith.

But especially with four of the five starting offensive lineman back this year, the Grizzlies will still be loaded with talent. That includes RB Amani Morel, WR Zyan Crockett, and QB Carmine Garcia.

Skyline opens its season Aug. 25 vs. Layton (UT) at the Rocky Mountain Rumble.