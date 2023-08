SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Sugar-Salem Diggers look to keep their dynasty going in 2023 after winning their fifth 3A title in six years last season.

Sugar-Salem reclaimed the state championship with a 20-15 win over Homedale in November after losing the title the year prior in double overtime against Weiser.

The Diggers responded to that defeat with a perfect season in 2022, and they go for another state championship this season.