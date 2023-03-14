NORTH FORK, Idaho (KIFI)- The North Zone of the Salmon‐Challis National Forest may implement prescribed burning projects this spring on the North Fork Ranger District.

Prescribed fire activities may take place during the months of March, April, May and June. Prescribed fire activity is highly weather dependent. As areas come into favorable prescribed fire weather conditions, specialists will hand or aerial ignite. This process relies on coordination with the National Weather Service and Air quality regulators to determine the best possible weather conditions that promote smoke dispersal and limit smoke impacts to local and regional communities.

Planned areas may include:

Lick Creek – South of Gibbonsville, East side of Highway 93.

Pierce Creek ‐ South of Lost Trail Pass, East of Moose Creek estates, East of Highway 93

Granite Mountain Area – South of Gibbonsville, West side of Highway 93.

Crone Gulch – North of Gibbonsville, East of Highway 93

Additional Information: During burn operations, it is expected that short periods of high smoke volume output will be visible to local communities. All notifications will be made to residents or interested parties prior to ignition. Please use caution in these listed areas during burning operations and observe any posted signs in the area.

All projects support the National Fire Plan (2000), Healthy Forest Initiatives (2004), and Healthy Forests Restoration Act (2004) as well as meet the National Cohesive Wildland Fire Management Strategy (2014) in protecting communities at risk, community infrastructure, and safe/effective wildfire response.

For more information, please call North Fork Ranger District at 208‐865-2700.