MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — Spring enrollment at University of Idaho is up.

Undergraduate enrollment increased 3.5% to 6,505 over Spring 2022. Graduate student enrollment declined slightly to 1,929 from Spring 2022’s enrollment of 1,938. Overall, enrollment is up 2.1% to 9,375.

Dual credit enrollment is not yet finalized but is expected to have grown.

The enrollment numbers are great news after a difficult fall semester during which four students were killed in an off-campus house.

“Our Vandals are resilient and strong. I have talked to many who are even more determined to succeed after the events of the fall,” President Scott Green said.