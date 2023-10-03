IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – For the first time, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings and Mountain America Center will host a showcase Dec. 14-16 inside Hero Arena.

The NCDC Frozen Futures Winter Showcase features all six teams in the NCDC Mountain Division, including the Spud Kings, and every team will play three games across the weekend.

Idaho Falls’ games all three days will be at 7:05 p.m. They will face the Pueblo Bulls Thursday, the Utah Outliers Friday, and the Provo Predators Saturday.

It’s a big event for every team because of who will be there, according to Mountain America Center General Manager Erik Hudson.

“We are excited to welcome some of the best junior hockey players that the world has to offer, as well as give them an opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of over 25 NCAA institutions during this event,” Hudson said.

Games will be played at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7:05 p.m. each day, and fans can purchase either a three day pass, single day matinee tickets, or Spud Kings game tickets, which go on sale Oct. 19 at 10:00 a.m.