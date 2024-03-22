IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In a must-win scenario, the Idaho Falls Spud Kings prevailed emphatically Thursday night, defeating the Provo Predators 5-1 in their regular season finale to clinch the final spot in the NCDC Mountain Division Playoffs.

After the Predators scored the first goal, the Spuds took over with a vengeance, scoring three goals in the first period to take a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Idaho Falls ended up tallying a five unanswered goals and nursed a 5-1 advantage to the end while keeping Provo well out of arm’s reach.

Owen Pitters starred with two goals and an assist, while the team’s leading scorer DJ MacLeish recorded a goal and two helpers.

Next up, the Spud Kings will face the top-seeded Ogden Mustangs in the first round of the NCDC Mountain Division Playoffs. It is a best-of-three series in Ogden with Game 1 Mar. 29 and Game 2 Mar. 30.