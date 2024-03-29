IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Spud Kings proved once again this week they are the best fans in junior hockey by selling out Game 3 of the team’s first round playoff series against the Ogden Mustangs in just 10 hours.

The team announced the sellout for Monday’s Game 3 matchup on its social media pages Thursday.

Game 4 tickets are still available if the game is necessary in the best-of-five series.

The Spud Kings take on the Ogden Mustangs in the first round of the Dineen Cup Playoffs starting Friday and Saturday and Ogden with Games 1 and 2.