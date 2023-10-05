IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Spud Kings begin their home schedule in their sophomore season on Saturday night when they battle the Rock Springs Grizzlies at the Mountain America Center.

The Spuds have started the season 1-2-0-0, but they look to get cooking at home just like they did at the end of last season. Idaho Falls won seven of their last eight games inside Hero Arena to end their home slate.

Idaho Falls’ first win came against Rock Springs Sep. 22, and the Spud Kings go for another victory against the Grizzlies Friday before facing off with them once again in the home opener.

Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday night in front of an expected raucous atmosphere after the Spud Kings sold out a significant majority of their home games in their inaugural season.