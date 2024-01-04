IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A wild Thursday night battle went the way of the Spud Kings at the Mountain America Center, as Idaho Falls scored a big two points with a 6-5 victory over the Pueblo Bulls.

It was in the third period when this game turned into the wild, wild west. Pueblo entered the third up 3-2, but the two teams went back-and-forth from there.

Sacha Trudel and Owen Pitters scored back-to-back tallies for a 4-3 Spud King advantage, and the go-ahead tally was Pitters’ second goal of the game in his team debut.

But the Bulls responded with two of their own to flip the score back in their favor with 5:00 to play.

Then, the Spuds flipped the script one more time, scoring two goals in 16 seconds to retake the lead for good on tallies from DJ MacLeish and Ty Walker.

Next up, the Spud Kings try to sweep the two-game series against the Bulls Friday at 7:05 p.m. inside Hero Arena at the Mountain America Center.