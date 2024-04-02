IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – In their first home playoff game in team history with their season on the line, the Spud Kings won their first playoff overtime game on home ice 2-1 over the Ogden Mustangs to force a Game 4 Wednesday.

Idaho Falls cut its series deficit in half to 2-1 on what appeared to be an own goal.

Ogden’s Henri Mustonen had the puck near his own goal in overtime when it rolled off his stick and slowly rolled along the goal line. Video doesn’t show it crossing the goal line until well after Idaho Falls’ Easton Edwards tapped the puck into the net to win it for sure. Edwards is credited with the OT winner.

Either way, the Spud Kings were victorious to keep their season alive and force a Game 4 in this best-of-five first round series.

Game 4 is Wednesday night back at the Mountain America Center. It’s another must-win contest as the Spud Kings have a chance to tie the series. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.