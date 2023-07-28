IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – “A League of Their Own” will come to life Saturday night at Melaleuca Field when the Idaho Falls Spud Kings and Ogden Whoopie Girls square off in the first of two tribute exhibition games this summer.

The two matchups (Saturday in Idaho Falls and Aug. 12 in Ogden) were put together by the Idaho Falls Chukars and Ogden Raptors after Ogden and Grand Junction pulled off a successful tribute game for the first time last summer.

Just like the movie and the real-life baseball league, the Spud Queens and Whoopie Girls teams are comprised entirely of women and girls, many of whom are current or former softball players getting a chance to play baseball.

First pitch Saturday night is at 7:05 p.m. MT, and tickets are available online and at the gate for $10.