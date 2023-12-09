COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s power and energy ministry says the country experienced an island-wide power outage for several hours after a system failure in one of the main transmission lines. The power outage Saturday evening continued for several hours. In some areas, it took more than three hours to restore the power. Saturday’s power outage was the worst since last year’s rolling power cuts. In Sri Lanka, more than half of the electricity is generated by thermal power, using coal and oil, while the balance comes from hydro and wind power.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.