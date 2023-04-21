COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Thousands of Sri Lankans are holding a protest in the capital, demanding justice for the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks that killed nearly 270 people. The protesters on Friday demanded the government uncover who they said were the real conspirators behind the attacks on three churches — two Catholic and one Protestant — that included simultaneous suicide bombings during Easter celebrations on April 21, 2019. Three tourist hotels were also targeted, killing 42 foreigners from 14 countries. Thousands of people including Catholic clergy lined up for a silent protest on the both sides of the main road that connects the capital, Colombo, with the country’s international airport.

