ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in St. Anthony on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Anthony City Chambers, located at 420 N. Bridge Street.
Officials joining Governor Little include:
- Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne
- Department of Labor Director Jani Revier
- Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Lloyd Knight
- Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley
- Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chief of Staff Greg Wilson
- Department of Health and Welfare Division of Behavioral Health Administrator Ross Edmunds
- Idaho Department of Water Resources Regional Manager James Cefalo
- Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Castle Rocks State Park Manager Wallace Keck
- Idaho Transportation Department Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney
- Idaho Department of Commerce Economic Development Specialist Jerry Miller
“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to St. Anthony,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Fremont County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”
