ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be held in St. Anthony on June 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Anthony City Chambers, located at 420 N. Bridge Street.

Officials joining Governor Little include:

Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne

Department of Labor Director Jani Revier

Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller

Idaho State Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Lloyd Knight

Idaho State Police Lt. Colonel Sheldon Kelley

Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chief of Staff Greg Wilson

Department of Health and Welfare Division of Behavioral Health Administrator Ross Edmunds

Idaho Department of Water Resources Regional Manager James Cefalo

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation Castle Rocks State Park Manager Wallace Keck

Idaho Transportation Department Chief Operations Officer Dan McElhinney

Idaho Department of Commerce Economic Development Specialist Jerry Miller

“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to St. Anthony,” Governor Little said. “This event will give the good people of Fremont County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”