ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis’ top prosecutor has asked a court to set aside the conviction of a man who has spent 33 years in prison for a killing he says he didn’t commit, after witnesses who testified against him later said authorities had pressured them to lie. In her request to overturn Christopher Dunn’s first-degree murder conviction, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner cited “clear and convincing evidence” that he had not been involved in the 1990 shooting death of Ricco Rogers. Gardner filed a motion with St. Louis Circuit Court on Friday to vacate Dunn’s conviction. In February, she succeeded in getting another man’s conviction overturned. However, she has been under fire and recently announced she’ll resign effective June 1.

