POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanks to three grants and multiple individual donations, the Saint Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Social Services was able to procure a ‘new’ used truck for use with the food pantry and thrift store.

Since the old truck had many miles on it and was in a state of disrepair, it needed to be replaced by something more reliable.

The replacement truck is a used 2021 Ford E-350 Econoline box truck with a ramp and lift gate. P&R Auto Sales in Pocatello offered it to St. Vincent de Paul at a fair price and received the old truck as a trade-in toward the purchase. There was enough money left over to install a full time, rear-facing camera from SoundSource, Inc., and have graphics put on by SignUp Signs and Graphics.

“This newer truck satisfies all the needs we had, and we are pleased with it. We could not have purchased it without our generous contributors,” St. Vincent de Paul Store Manager Beth Huston said.

Staff at St. Vincent de Paul had been fundraising for two years to raise enough funds to buy a replacement vehicle, and it finally paid off.

The Idaho Catholic Foundation awarded St. Vincent de Paul a grant in July, stating they were “proud to be able to offer” their support toward the St Vincent de Paul mission. Additionally, in August a generous grant in the amount of $20,000 from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation (LMCF) was awarded. The amount of this grant was a sizable portion of the total needed to procure the truck. This will be the first time St. Vincent de Paul will have the opportunity to work with the LMCF.

Melaleuca also offered St. Vincent de Paul a grant. Tony Lima, Vice President of Public Relations from Melaleuca, explained the funds awarded were raised by the “whole Idaho workforce” who wanted to contribute to a long-term charitable solution that will have a lasting impact on the community. That is why they chose to help replace the truck for St. Vincent de Paul, since it will be in use for many years to come to help neighbors in need.

St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and Social Services is accessible to persons with disabilities. The Social Services offers a weekly food pantry Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and helps community members with financial assistance every Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Additional services include vouchers for gas, clothing and furniture. The Thrift Store is open every Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 855 S. 2nd Avenue, Pocatello.