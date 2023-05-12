POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The nation’s biggest food drive is this Saturday, May 13. This is the 31st year of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, organized by the National Association of Letters Carriers (NALC).

Here’s how it works: residents fill any bag with non-perishable food, place the bag next to their mailboxes on Saturday, May 13 and their letter carrier will pick them up. The food that is donated in the Pocatello area will go to The Idaho Foodbank or one of their food distribution partners.

“This kind of community engagement is a key part of our work to address food insecurity,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We appreciate the hard work of the letter carriers to pick up these food donations from neighborhoods in the area.”

For a food drive, some of the most needed items are: whole grain pasta and cereal; low sodium canned vegetables; fruit canned in juice or extra light syrup; dry or canned beans; and pantry staples such as flour, baking soda and canola and other cooking oils. Easy to open items, such as canned food with pop top lids, are also helpful.

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.