KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say at least eight people have been killed in a deadly stampede at a Ramadan food distribution center in the southern port city of Karachi. Friday’s stampede happened when hundreds of people panicked and started pushing each other to collect the food outside a factory. Some of them fell into a nearby drain. Local media reported that at least 11 people died in the stampede and several others were injured.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.