IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls police say as incident started Friday around noon with a call about disturbance in the Hilton Garden Inn off Lindsay Boulevard.
The first officers who arrived were able to to talk to the suspect, and because of some of the things they said, they requested backup and the SWAT team.
Police say the SWAT team did break out some windows to get access to the area where the suspect is and are trying to negotiate with them.
The area inside of the hotel is blocked off, but the whole building is not evacuated.
