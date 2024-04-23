The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case filed by Starbucks against the National Labor Relations Board. The case stems from Starbucks’ firing of seven workers who were trying to unionize their store in Memphis, Tennessee. The labor board asked a court to intervene and a federal judge ordered Starbucks to rehire the workers. Starbucks wants the Supreme Court to curb the board’s power in such cases. Workers at 420 company-owned U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late 2021, but none of those stores have secured a labor agreement with Starbucks. Company and union representatives plan to meet Tuesday for their first bargaining session in nearly a year.

