By Andrew Torgan, CNN

Would you get rid of a brand-new car after driving it just 16 times? Of course not. Nevertheless, a brand-new Boeing 747 configured as a private VIP jet is being scrapped after having spent just 30 hours in service over 16 flights.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

The weekend that was

• The US government has determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity during its war in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Saturday in Germany.

• The US has recently begun seeing “disturbing” trendlines in China’s support for Russia’s military and there are signs that Beijing wants to “creep up to the line” of providing lethal military aid to Russia without getting caught, US officials familiar with the intelligence told CNN.

• The Biden administration said it has deployed federal medical experts to help assess what dangers remain at an Ohio village where a train carrying hazardous materials derailed this month as anxious residents point to signs of adverse effects.

• Former President Jimmy Carter will begin receiving hospice care, according to a statement from The Carter Center on Saturday. Carter, who turned 98 last year, became the oldest living US president in history after the passing of George H.W. Bush, who died in 2018 at 94.

• The body of Ghanaian soccer star Christian Atsu was found under rubble on Saturday, according to his agent, almost two weeks after the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria.

The week ahead

Monday

February 20 is a federal holiday that, depending on where you live, is known as Presidents Day, President’s Day or Presidents’ Day (note the placement of the apostrophes). Which one is correct? Well, according to the federal government, none of them. It’s Washington’s Birthday.

Tuesday

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the first of two cases regarding a little-known law that shields platforms like Google, Twitter and YouTube from lawsuits over third-party content posted on their sites. The final outcome of the case could have far-reaching repercussions for digital speech and content moderation.

And it’s not just any Tuesday, particularly if you’re in New Orleans. Mardi Gras, aka Fat Tuesday, is the culmination of Carnival season and the last big blowout before Lent begins.

Wednesday

The gunman accused of killing five people in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last November is due in court for a preliminary hearing. The suspect is facing a total of 317 counts, including charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault and bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury.

It’s also Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent.

Thursday

Disgraced former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is set to be sentenced following his conviction in Los Angeles on rape and sexual assault charges. Weinstein faces a possible sentence of 24 years in prison, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. He is already serving a 23-year sentence for a 2020 New York rape conviction.

Friday

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who was criminally charged last month in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie “Rust,” is scheduled to appear remotely at a hearing in New Mexico. The charges against Baldwin and the set’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, include two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Attorneys for both defendants previously insisted their respective clients are innocent.

February 24 also marks one year since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine — attacking the nation by land, air and sea.

Saturday

Nigeria will hold presidential and parliamentary elections amid the backdrop of the botched introduction of new banknotes earlier this month that sparked violent protests.

One Thing: Dr. Sanjay Gupta on screens & teens

In this week’s “One Thing” podcast, CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes us inside the new season of his podcast “Chasing Life,” where he’s exploring the impact of screens and social media on young kids. He shares personal conversations that he’s had with his own daughters about screen time and has tips we can all use to have better relationships with our smartphones. Listen here for more.

Photos of the week

Check out more images from the week that was, curated by CNN Photos.

What’s happening in entertainment

What would you title a movie about a wild bear that goes on a cocaine-fueled killing spree? Exactly … “Cocaine Bear,” which is “inspired by true events,” appears to be just what you’d expect from a film about an apex predator that finds a stash of drugs that literally (not figuratively) fell from the sky. Much carnage and campiness ensues. “Cocaine Bear” features the late Ray Liotta in his last role, as well as actors Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. It opens in theaters on Friday.

What’s happening in sports

If you are a sports fan, today is a good day to get comfortable on the couch — just make sure there are fresh batteries in the remote.

First up is the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, hosted by Tiger Woods. Jon Rahm leads the pack at 15 under par, followed by Max Homa at 12 under par. Tiger Woods, who narrowly made the cut to play the weekend, begins the day in a tie for 26th place. This is the first official tournament start for the 47-year-old Woods since the Open Championship last July, where he failed to make the cut. Woods was severely injured in a car accident following the 2021 Genesis Invitational.

Later in the day is the 65th annual Daytona 500, the season-opener of the NASCAR Cup Series. The race gets underway at 2:30 p.m. ET.

And it’s the NBA’s All-Star weekend, culminating with Team LeBron facing Team Giannis in the 72nd All-Star Game at 8:30 p.m. ET from Salt Lake City.

And remember, for more sports, head over to Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz here to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 52% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off

‘When The Saints Go Marching In’

Can’t make it to New Orleans for Mardi Gras? Let us bring a little New Orleans to you … (Click here to view)

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.