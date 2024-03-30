IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Both Bonneville and Skyline’s starting pitchers, Lincoln Stuart and Brayden Merzlock went the distance Friday for their teams, with the Bees scoring the victory 4-2.

Stuart got the win, allowing only four hits, two runs, and one earned run while striking out seven Grizzlies in the victory.

As for Merzlock, despite the defeat, Merzlock struck out 10 Bees, allowing just three hits, four runs, and two earned runs.

Next up, the two teams face off again Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 12:00 p.m. at Bonneville.