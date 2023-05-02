HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for the state of Montana on Tuesday asked a judge to reject transgender Rep. Zooey Zephyr’s attempt to return to the House floor after she was silenced and then banished by her GOP colleagues. The punishment against Zephyr came after she admonished Republican lawmakers and encouraged a raucous statehouse protest. Lawyers working under Attorney General Austin Knudsen cautioned that any intervention by the courts would be a blatant violation of the separation of power Zephyr and fellow Democrats have denounced her exclusion from floor debates as an assault on free speech intended to silence her criticism of restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors.

By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

