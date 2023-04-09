BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Controller’s Office (SCO) is keeping its commitment to the people of Idaho with the successful expansion and implementation of local government accountability on its website.

Transparent Idaho is a free to use portal that is making state and local government financial data visible and accessible to all Idahoans, in a comparable layout that includes research capabilities, interactive charts, and comprehensive reports. SCO is leading the effort to empower citizens with in-depth financial data and knowledge into how their government is operating for them. The goal is to give the Idaho taxpayer a powerful, easy-to-use tool to build trust and to hold their government and elected officials accountable.

“A government cannot function without the trust of its citizens. That is why Transparent Idaho is so revolutionary: it brings clear visibility to the inner workings of state and local government entities, in a consistent and easily understood way,” Idaho State Controller Brandon D Woolf said. “With Transparent Idaho, we can get into the nitty gritty details with an apples-to-apples comparison. I hope Transparent Idaho opens the door to further collaboration between our elected leaders and citizens.”

Transparent Idaho is the trusted source for Idaho’s financial data. It is a culmination of every state agency, as well as numerous local political subdivisions/local government entity’s financial reporting. Any Idahoan can now see how counties, cities, and local districts are spending money, as well as compare their spending trends. The data even goes as far as reporting statewide education and school district spending. While this information has always been available through timely and costly public records requests, Transparent Idaho now gives citizens an unprecedented look into how their tax dollars are being spent and what is being accomplished with that spending.

The local government transparency effort came to fruition after the passage of House Bill 73 (HB73) during the 2021 Idaho Legislative Session. The purpose of HB73 was to create a uniform approach for every city, county, and district in Idaho to report its financial data. After taking office in 2012, Controller Woolf created the first of its kind portal that is empowering Idaho residents with a look into how their government is working for them, and his office is leading the nation in local government transparency.

The work is not done yet – the Idaho State Controller’s Office is constantly working to improve the Transparent Idaho website experience. To find all the information on Transparent Idaho, click HERE. While on the portal, you can now explore Townhall Idaho, a new online platform that makes it easier for citizens to access information and details regarding state agency and commission public meetings.