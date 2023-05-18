(KIFI/KXPI)
5A TOURNAMENT
(4) Mountain View 7
(5) Highland 0
4A TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello 8
(7) Wood River 1
(4) Bonneville 1
(5) Blackfoot 3 F (8 Innings)
3A TOURNAMENT
(3) Sugar-Salem 8
(6) Payette 6
(1) Marsh Valley 4
(8) Gooding 0
2A TOURNAMENT
Firth 2
Nampa Christian 3
Marsing 10
Bear Lake 4
Malad 15
Kellogg 2
