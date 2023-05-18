(KIFI/KXPI)
5A TOURNAMENT
(4) Mountain View  7
(5) Highland   0

4A TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello  8
(7) Wood River  1

(4) Bonneville  1
(5) Blackfoot  3  F (8 Innings)

3A TOURNAMENT
(3) Sugar-Salem  8
(6) Payette  6

(1) Marsh Valley 4
(8) Gooding 0

2A TOURNAMENT
Firth  2
Nampa Christian  3

Marsing  10
Bear Lake  4

Malad 15
Kellogg 2

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.