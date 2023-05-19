(KIFI/KXPI)
5A TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(5) Highland 5
(8) Lewiston 4
4A TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello 9
(6) Bishop Kelly 8
3A TOURNAMENT
(2) Kimberly 9
(3) Sugar-Salem 8
2A TOURNAMENT
Marsing 0
Malad 1
CONSOLATION BRACKET
Firth 9
Declo 4
Bear Lake 1
Kellogg 6
