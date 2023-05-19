(KIFI/KXPI)
5A TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(5) Highland  5
(8) Lewiston  4

4A TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello  9
(6) Bishop Kelly  8

3A TOURNAMENT
(2) Kimberly  9
(3) Sugar-Salem   8

2A TOURNAMENT
Marsing  0
Malad  1

CONSOLATION BRACKET
Firth   9
Declo  4

Bear Lake  1
Kellogg  6

