(KIFI/KXPI)
5A TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIP
(5) Highland  8
(3) Eagle  9  (10 Innings)

4A TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello 15
(1) Skyview   4  (6 Innings)

(6) Bishop Kelly 5
(5) Blackfoot 1

CONSOLATION BRACKET
(4) Bonneville 10
(3) Twin Falls. 0

3A TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Kimberly  4
(1) Marsh Valley 5

(1) Kimberly 13
(7) Marsh Valley 2

3RD PLACE GAME
(3) Sugar-Salem  11
(5) Homedale  10

2A TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
Nampa Christian 3
Malad  4

CONSOLATION BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIP
Firth 19
Bear Lake 0  (5 Innings)

