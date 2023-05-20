(KIFI/KXPI)
5A TOURNAMENT
CONSOLATION BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIP
(5) Highland 8
(3) Eagle 9 (10 Innings)
4A TOURNAMENT
(2) Pocatello 15
(1) Skyview 4 (6 Innings)
(6) Bishop Kelly 5
(5) Blackfoot 1
CONSOLATION BRACKET
(4) Bonneville 10
(3) Twin Falls. 0
3A TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
(2) Kimberly 4
(1) Marsh Valley 5
(1) Kimberly 13
(7) Marsh Valley 2
3RD PLACE GAME
(3) Sugar-Salem 11
(5) Homedale 10
2A TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONSHIP
Nampa Christian 3
Malad 4
CONSOLATION BRACKET CHAMPIONSHIP
Firth 19
Bear Lake 0 (5 Innings)
