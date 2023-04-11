BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) – Idaho State Highway 36 through Emigration Canyon in southeastern Idaho is closed Tuesday according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The canyon is closed from the entrance to canyon near Sharon on the Bear Lake County side to Riverdale on the Franklin County side.

Three slides have been reported as of Tuesday evening. One of the slides is reported at milepost 25 on the Bear Lake County side. Another slide is reported near milepost 11 on the Franklin County side above Mink Creek.

Highway 36 is completely impassable and is closed until further notice. The Idaho Transportation Department will issue and updated notification Wednesday.