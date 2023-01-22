By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

Associated Press/Report for America

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawmakers in at least two states that have seen recent attacks to electrical infrastructure are proposing new legislation to improve security around substations and increase the penalties for damaging utility equipment. Attacks last month in Moore County, North Carolina, knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers for several days. Those attacks, and others in Washington, Oregon, South Carolina and Nevada, have underscored the vulnerability of the nation’s far-flung electrical grid, which security experts have long warned could be a target for domestic extremists. South Carolina lawmakers have filed two related bills, and a North Carolina lawmaker is drafting legislation.