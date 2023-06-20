RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former state legislator Lashrecse Aird has defeated incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Morrissey in a closely watched primary election nomination contest in Virginia that centered on abortion rights. Aird is a former member of the state House of Delegates and ran a campaign heavily focused on Morrissey’s position on abortion. Morrissey supports some limits on abortion access. Both parties and both General Assembly chambers had competitive contests on Tuesday, including in some of the swing districts that will help determine the balance of power come November. An unusually high number of sitting officeholders were also facing serious challenges in an election season that’s been upended by new political maps.

