BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Labor and the Workforce Development Council are requesting public comment on the updated draft of Idaho’s 2024 Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Combined State Plan for 2024 through 2027.
Idaho’s workforce development system is comprised of a network of state, regional, local agencies and organizations that provide a range of services. This includes employment, education, training, and overall support to help all job-seekers secure good jobs while providing businesses with the skilled workers they need to compete in a global economy.
Interested individuals, parties and or organizations are encouraged to present their views on the new plan by calling 208-488-7572, emailing WIOAPlan@labor.idaho.gov, or sending their comments via mail to the Idaho Workforce Development Council, 514 W Jefferson St., Suite 131, Boise, ID 83702. Public comments are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.
You can view the draft of the plan on the Workforce Development Council’s website.
