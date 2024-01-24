INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors want to dismiss death penalty charges against a man charged with fatally shooting an Indianapolis police officer in 2020 because doctors have found him to be mentally ill. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss its request for a death sentence against Elliahs Dorsey, who’s accused of fatally shooting Officer Breann Leath of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department while she responded to a domestic violence call. Prosecutors filed the motion after reviewing psychiatric evaluations of Dorsey from two court-appointed doctors. Police say the 24-year-old Leath was among officers responding to a domestic violence call when she was shot twice in the head through the door of an apartment.

