Republican-controlled states across the U.S. are adding restrictions on how schools should handle transgender students. Indiana’s governor this week signed a law that will require schools to notify parents when children request a name or pronoun change. It’s causing worries that students will be outed to their families and erode trust between students and teachers. But proponents say parents need to know. Over the past few years, Republican legislatures have been passing and GOP governors have mostly been signing other bills restricting what transgender students can do. Transgender girls are increasingly being kept off girls sports teams and out of girls bathrooms.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.